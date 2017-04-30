Dwyane Wade IS the Miami Heat. He isn't the best player to suit up in South Florida. That is LeBron. He isn't a Heat lifer that oozes the "culture" that the Heat front office loves to tout. That is Miami native Udonis Haslem. Pat Riley the architect could stake a claim to this if hubris is involved, but the simple fact of the matter is that for 13 years Dwyane Wade was the undisputed face of the franchise.

When Riley brought Shaq into the fold at the tail end of his prime, no one expected the shooting guard who couldn't shoot to quickly become the face of the franchise. But 2005 marked the start of a 6 year stretch in which Dwyane Wade averaged NO WORSE than 24/4/6 before ceding some of the primary ball handling duties to LeBron.

LeBron is arguably the most well-rounded and physically dominant player to ever hit the court, and even that wasn't enough to take the franchise from Wade. LeBron was amazing, but we all remember Wade's heroics against the Mavericks. It wasn't LeBron on the scorer's table letting you know whose house you were in. It didn't matter how gaudy LeBron's numbers were, it was still Wade's team.

With Miami Wade was a 3x champion, finals MVP (possibly 2x were it not for Brian Cardinal), 12x All-Star, 8x All-NBA, and 3x All-Defensive team. He was also the NBA scoring champion in 2009 during a season in which he willed Miami to the playoffs. That was a downright Westbrookian season (triple doubles aside), and there is an argument that Wade was the most VALUABLE player in the league for that forty-three win team.

The point of this brief history lesson for those of you that need to be reminded (revel in the nostalgia if you don't) is to establish one thing: Dwyane Wade belongs in Miami like Kobe belonged in LA or Bird belonged on the Celtics. Wade playing in Chicago is a travesty against the basketball gods (He has done some excellent community service work, and that alone justifies the return to his hometown in ways that truly matter), It is time to get this man back in Wade county.

There are some unfortunate realities standing in the way of this though. Wade and Riley had a semi-public feud last summer. Without getting into specifics or trying to assign blame to an unfortunate episode, suffice it to say that some bridges were burned from both ends. Wade also has a gigantic player option that he will NOT recoup if he decides to leave Chicago. Perhaps most importantly, this Dwyane Wade is not Flash and may not even be Father Prime. So let's address each one of these points.

Wade has cited a lack of respect as a big part of the reason that he left Miami, and this seems at least partially justified as the Heat tried to penny pinch with a man that has repeatedly sacrificed money for a franchise which has profited enormously from his unbelievable performances. But let's be real here. Miami respects Wade. How could they not? Riley has spent the last year paying lip service to how much he would like Wade to be in Miami, and has explained that by staying away from the recruiting process he was simply honoring Wade's wishes (this has to be at least somewhat revisionist). It sure seems like Miami took Wade (and his sacrifices) at least a little for granted, and Wade probably let ego get a little too involved in a business decision (was the money THAT different?) Whatever the bridges burnt, both parties should not forget that new bridges can be built. Laughing over some Wade wine and reminiscing over THREE NBA championships should heal many emotional wounds.

So let's say that Wade and Riley are able to mend wounds and bring the franchise GOAT emotionally back into the Miami mafia. "The family" comes before everythi.... GOOD LORD! That's a $23.8M player option for next year! Nearly $24M is a borderline top 10 salary figure for a player that simply is not borderline top 10 any more. Wade isn't getting that much money next year if he opts out, possibly not over the rest of his career. So what would drive Wade to bypass such a lucrative payday? Chicago was a miserable team this year. Wade and Rondo were signed in moves that made NBA journalists and front office personnel everywhere scratch their heads. The spacing on that team was a (predictable) nightmare, and somehow starting three ball dominant guards without real 3 point range didn't work out very well. Toxic locker room confrontations, an incompetent front office (ask Chicago fans), and uncertainty over Jimmy Butler's future with the Bulls could all conspire to drive Wade away from the team. "I'm already worth over $100M, my teammates resent my stature, the fans resent my contract, I miss tropical winters, and this just isn't worth the grief. I'm out." Giving up all that money is a huge ask, but Wade is a man that can afford to examine priorities other than dollars, especially if he has come to regret prioritizing his contract size last summer.

Wade and Riley are on good terms now. Wade has decided GarPax just isn't for him. He's available now, and Miami can make a play for him. How do we make this work from a basketball perspective? Miami has moved on with contracts awarded to Bumpy, the man with the golden arm, and Neon Dion since Wade skipped town. With the Bosh contract likely exorcised this off season, there would be room to bring Wade back in at any price tag if Riley were to absolutely guy the back court. As previously mentioned, Wade is not Flash any more. After seeing his usage spike in 2015 with LeBron's departure, Wade has seen his production stats slide each year for a while now. Minutes are down each year since 2013. Field goal percentage is down 3 years in a row. Field goal attempts, free throw attempts, and assists are down 2 in a row. This year was Wade's worst scoring year since he was a rookie. He isn't worth All-Star money at this juncture, and he isn't worth upsetting the chemistry of the backcourt in a league that continually values three point shooting more and more, a skill that Wade does not have.

There is one simple move that makes the Wade return to Miami a basketball reality: trade Tyler Johnson. Trading Tyler Johnson (maybe for a HEAVILY protected first round draft pick and non-guaranteed contract) would create both a rotational spot and a cap slot to absorb Wade into without damaging other cap priorities. Let's say Wade agrees to a 3 year, 18 million dollar contract with escalating yearly salaries. That doesn't appreciably change the outlook here vs what TJ would be making next year, and it significantly improves the cap situation in the following two years. This works financially, but does it work from a basketball perspective?

We've already established that Wade has a limited skill set. Without his above the rim athleticism and blinding bursts of speed, in the wrong lineup he does more to hurt you than help, especially in the modern NBA. How do you work him into the rotation without upsetting everything? The simple answer is that you plug him into TJ's minutes. Wade almost has to be a primary ball handler because of his skill set, and this was an area that TJ struggled with mightily last year. This works to raise the ceiling of the team in the immediate future by closing a distinct weakness. Bringing Wade off the bench instead of Tyler Johnson allows you to potentially achieve 3 things to maximize the roster:

1. Allow Richardson to focus on the backup point guard minutes while playing alongside the ball dominant 2 he really needs in that situation.

2. Move James Johnson into the starting lineup without sacrificing the ball handling the second unit needs to thrive

3. Maximize the % of minutes that Dion and Goran spend on the floor together

This also works for Wade from a career perspective. It allows him to cut back his minutes and slide gracefully into a more limited role. No one wants Wade to be the next old man Kobe. Hopefully Wade can envision himself in a venerated Manu Ginobili role while also seeing what reduced work load has done to keep Vince Carter playing meaningful minutes in April year after year.

All of this is assuming an awful lot about character, pride, and priorities. Wade and Riley may not be interested in revisiting this. Wade may prefer to get that paycheck or ring chase with one of his banana boat buddies. Riley could think it is time to focus on the future instead of the past. All of these are justifiable stances. You aren't bringing Wade back to be Batman. You aren't bringing him back to be Robin. You really aren't even bringing him back to be a sixth man. You are asking him to be the lead man in very specific lineups that are built to suit his strengths. If the opportunity cost of bringing Wade back home is NOT paying Tyler Johnson $45M over the next three years... Wade will be in the rafters someday soon, but we all know the court is where he really belongs.