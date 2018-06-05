The Heat unveiled a new advertisement. Hassan Whiteside isn’t there.

It’s no secret that the Hassan Whiteside/Miami Heat marriage isn’t in great shape. Whiteside complained about his lack of playing time, and Pat Riley said that he “wasn’t fully conditioned for a playoff battle mentally.”

And when the Heat unveiled a new mural at the Brightline train station in downtown Miami, two players appeared. Whiteside, who will be Miami’s highest-paid player next season, wasn’t one of them.

The advertisement features Goran Dragic attempting a driving layup and Bam Adebayo dunking the ball. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported that the team’s basketball operations department did not oversee image selection for the mural.

Does the advertisement show that the Heat will try to trade Whiteside? The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported last month that “there is strong support among numerous people” involved with the team to trade him. The Heat’s advertising team may have simply wanted to include two players who will most likely stay on the roster next season — Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who is contemplating retirement, also isn’t on the mural.