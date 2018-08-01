Dwyane Wade hints at return for NBA season 16 in Miami or Los Angeles

As the Miami Heat sort matters out with Dwyane Wade for next season, a possible hint may have come from Wade’s recent social media posts.

16 and year 16! # TheWades @ Los Angeles, California

16 and year 16! #TheWades A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jul 31, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

The mention of Los Angeles, California seems out of place, but then not really.

Los Angeles is closer to China, the center of the movie industry his wife, Gabrielle Union, is heavily involved in, and home to best friend LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Another angle for the City of Angeles destination comes from reports that Wade’s close friend Udonis Haslem might consider playing in China and both went there for marketing reasons.

Should Wade return to Miami, the Heat’s situation at shooting guard becomes even more crowded, so the Houston Rockets allegedly offered to help the situation via a Ryan Anderson swap.

Zach Lowe on the Houston #Rockets (2/3) - "I've heard they've talked to the #Heat. I can see, like, Tyler Johnson, same package, same idea. 2 years of salary at about the same number. One guy is a better fit for the Warriors, one guy is not..." — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 1, 2018

Zach Lowe on the Houston # Rockets (2/3) - “I’ve heard they’ve talked to the # Heat. I can see, like, Tyler Johnson, same package, same idea. 2 years of salary at about the same number. One guy is a better fit for the Warriors, one guy is not...”

Including the 15% trade kicker, Johnson’s and Anderson’s contracts are about the same, but Anderson is 4 years older and would take minutes away from James Johnson, and the development of Bam Adebayo or Yante Maten.

Next year Anderson’s contract will be an expiring one, so a bit easier to trade, but doesn’t help getting out of the luxury tax situation this season.

If the Rockets sign Carmelo Anthony after 5 PM today, as expected, they’ll have too many forwards and a lack of depth at shooting guard. which Tyler Johnson might help fix.

“Carmelo Anthony has finalized a contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks and plans to wait until clearing waivers to officially tell the Houston Rockets of his plans to sign a free-agent deal, league sources told ESPN. “The Hawks waived Anthony on Monday morning, paving the way for him to clear waivers on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.”

Stay tuned for developments as they unfold.