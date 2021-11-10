GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Lakers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat will look to shake off their rough start to their 5-game west road trip when they play the first of a back-to-back set against the LA teams, the LA Lakers first.

Miami was roughed up both in a basketball sense and on the court Monday night in Denver. the altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris will leave the Heat without Morris for this game and possibly several others who now seem to be ailing as well. You can see the injury report below.

The Lakers have their share of injuries as well so there are really no excuses either way. LeBron James will not play in this game, which is a huge break for the Heat who need to avoid their first set of consecutive losses on the season.

Max Strus should be available for the Heat.

#RSHK Alert — Malik Monk plays for the LA Lakers and has been known to get his buckets against the Heat and the Heat alone. Let’s see if the change of jersey changes his ability to torch Miami from deep.

The Lakers still have plenty for the Heat to handle — Russell Westbrook will be a lot to handle, but the biggest problem will be the size upfront for LA. Davis and Jordan are a tough cover for Miami. And now the Heat will be even more short-handed in their interior rotation. The Lakers are 6-5 on the season but are a good ball-moving team and a good rebounding team as well.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Bam Adebayo against Anthony Davis. AD is a tough cover for everyone, and Bam needs to frustrate him enough to make him selfish. Bam got worked pretty well by Jokic and the Lakers will certainly lay off and see if Bam will shoot.

HEAT VS LAKERS: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT 10:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Max Strus - probable (knee sprain)

Caleb Martin - probable

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - questionable (knee bruise)

Tyler Herro - questionable (back tightness)

PJ Tucker - questionable (shoulder)

LOS ANGELES:

LeBron James - out

Kendrick Nunn - out

Trevor Ariza - out

Talen Horton-Tucker - out

Anthony Davis - probable

Rajon Rondo - questionable

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Clippers Position Heat Clippers Position Heat Reggie Jackson PG Kyle Lowry Eric Bledsoe SG Tyler Herro Paul George SF Duncan Robinson Nic Batum PF PJ Tucker Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

