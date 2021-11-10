GameThread: Miami Heat (7-3) @ Los Angeles Lakers (6-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-3) continue their West Coast road trip with tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5).

Max Strus is still not ready to play and remains out for the Heat, but Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — who were earlier both listed as day-to-day — will be available.

For the Lakers, LeBron James (abdomen) remains out and joining him on the bench is point guard Rajon Rondo (hamstring). Former Heat players Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza are both out with ankle injuries.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Max Strus - out (knee sprain)

Caleb Martin - probable (sprained left thumb)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

PJ Tucker - questionable (shoulder)

LOS ANGELES:

LeBron James - out (abdomen)

Kendrick Nunn - out (ankle)

Austin Reaves - out (hamstring)

Trevor Ariza - out (ankle)

Talen Horton-Tucker - out (thumb)

Rajon Rondo - out (hamstring)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)