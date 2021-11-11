GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to bounce back in LA against Clippers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat took a brutal loss in Los Angeles last night as they squandered a 9-point fourth quarter lead to eventually lose in overtime to the Lakers. Miami had plenty of opportunities to win or extend the game and couldn’t convert. On top of that, they lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained ankle.

Now, less than 24 hours from the end of that game, the Heat will have to take on one of the hottest teams in the league, the LA Clippers, winners of 5 straight games.

The Clippers (6-4) are led by Paul George who is having a fantastic season so far averaging 26.7 PPG (3rd in NBA), 8.2 RPG, 5.4 APG, and 2.5 SPG (2nd in NBA). If Jimmy Butler is out for this game, which is very likely — the Heat will have their hands full defending PG. PJ Tucker will get the primary assignment, but after him it will be a team-effort to slow him down.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Tyler Herro against Paul George. The Heat will probably never put Herro on PG on purpose, but you can bet your bottom dollar that George will guard Herro if he starts to get cooking. How will Tyler handle the pressure of LA’s length? I don’t know, but I am sure he will be happy to have Avery Bradley off of him.

HEAT VS CLIPPERS: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11 AT 10:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Max Strus - questionable (knee sprain)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

LOS ANGELES:

Kawhi Leonard - out (knee rehab)

Marcus Morris Sr - out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Clippers Position Heat Clippers Position Heat Reggie Jackson PG Kyle Lowry Eric Bledsoe SG Tyler Herro Paul George SF Duncan Robinson Nic Batum PF PJ Tucker Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBATV

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

