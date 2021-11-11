GameThread: Miami Heat (7-4) @ Los Angeles Clippers (6-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-3) take on the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back set in the third game of their West Coast road trip.

After losing consecutive games for the first time this season, the Heat will look to get back on track against the Clippers and will have Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Max Strus available after being taken off the injury list. Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game after being injured in the first half last night against the L.A. Lakers.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Jimmy Butler - out (ankle sprain)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)



LOS ANGELES:

Kawhi Leonard - out (knee rehab)

Marcus Morris Sr - out (knee)

Jason Preston - out (foot)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 10:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)