GAME PREVIEW: Struggling Heat take on Jazz in rematch

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (7-5) look to get back to their winning ways with today’s road game against the Utah Jazz (8-4) at the Vivint Arena with an early game at 5:00pm.

This is the second time the Heat and Jazz have met this season, with the Heat winning 118-115 in the first matchup on Nov. 6 at the FTX Arena. Tyler Herro scored 29 points for Miami, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points.

So far the Heat are winless during their six-game West Coast trip, one that concludes Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fortunately the Heat have upgraded Jimmy Butler’s status to questionable for today’s game. Markieff Morris remains out after suffering a neck injury in the closing minutes of their loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Utah is 4-1 at home while Miami is just 3-4 on the road this season. The Jazz suffered their first home loss of the season against the Indiana Pacers in their last game, with Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, and Donovan Mitchell all ejected after a scuffle between Gobert and Pacers center Myles Turner with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Gobert and Ingles were fined but not suspended and will be available for today’s game.

HEAT VS JAZZ: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13 AT 5:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

UTAH:

Rudy Gay: out (right heel)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Jazz Position Heat Jazz Position Heat Mike Conley PG Kyle Lowry Donovan Mitchell SG Tyler Herro Bojan Bogdanovic SF Duncan Robinson Ryan O'Neale PF PJ Tucker Rudy Gobert C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!