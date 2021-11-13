GameThread: Miami Heat (7-5) @ Utah Jazz (8-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-5) seek to turn things around against the Utah Jazz (8-4) at the Vivint Arena today in an early 5:00pm game.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

UTAH:

Rudy Gay: out (right heel)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)