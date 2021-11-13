GameThread: Miami Heat (7-5) @ Utah Jazz (8-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (7-5) seek to turn things around against the Utah Jazz (8-4) at the Vivint Arena today in an early 5:00pm game.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)
UTAH:
- Rudy Gay: out (right heel)
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 5:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Jazz
|Position
|Heat
|Jazz
|Position
|Heat
|Mike Conley
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Ryan O'Neale
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...