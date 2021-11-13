 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (7-5) @ Utah Jazz (8-4)

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Utah Jazz v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-5) seek to turn things around against the Utah Jazz (8-4) at the Vivint Arena today in an early 5:00pm game.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

UTAH:

  • Rudy Gay: out (right heel)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Jazz Position Heat
Jazz Position Heat
Mike Conley PG Kyle Lowry
Donovan Mitchell SG Tyler Herro
Bojan Bogdanovic SF Duncan Robinson
Ryan O'Neale PF PJ Tucker
Rudy Gobert C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...