GAME PREVIEW: Heat end road trip against Thunder

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (8-5) wrap up their weeklong West Coast road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) at the Paycom Center.

While Markieff Morris (neck) has already returned to Miami to recuperate and rest, Jimmy Butler is being listed as day-to-day and there’s a solid chance he can return tonight. Marcus Garrett has also rejoined the Heat after a stint with the G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.

While Butler has been recuperating, Tyler Herro is averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Heat’s last three games and has been spectacular as his replacement in the starting lineup after a superb start to the season as Miami’s sixth man. Bam Adebayo averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists and Kyle Lowry averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and seven assists during the same span and all three have played extremely well despite the team losing two of those games and hanging on for dear life in the closing moments against the Utah Jazz for the tight win.

The Thunder are 3-3 at home and were blown out by the visiting Brooklyn Nets 120-96 last night. Prior to that they had reeled off four straight wins after opening the NBA season with six losses in their first seven games.

HEAT VS THUNDER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AT 8:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

Bam Adebayo - probable (knee)

OKC:

Mike Muscala: out (rest)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Thunder Position Heat Thunder Position Heat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Kyle Lowry Josh Giddey SG Tyler Herro Luguentz Dort SF Duncan Robinson Darius Bazley PF PJ Tucker Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!