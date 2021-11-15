GameThread: Miami Heat (8-5) @ OKC Thunder (5-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (8-5) end their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) but they’ll do it without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who is missing this third consecutive game. Adebayo has been dealing with a swollen knee lately, he appeared on the injury list earlier in the road trip but had played through it.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - out (sprained ankle)

Bam Adebayo - out (knee)

Marcus Garrett - out (wrist tendinitis)

OKC:

Derrick Favors - out (rest)

Darius Bazley - questionable (plantar fasciitis, right foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)