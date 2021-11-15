 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (8-5) @ OKC Thunder (5-7)

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (8-5) end their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) but they’ll do it without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who is missing this third consecutive game. Adebayo has been dealing with a swollen knee lately, he appeared on the injury list earlier in the road trip but had played through it.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (sprained ankle)
  • Bam Adebayo - out (knee)
  • Marcus Garrett - out (wrist tendinitis)

OKC:

  • Derrick Favors - out (rest)
  • Darius Bazley - questionable (plantar fasciitis, right foot)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Thunder Position Heat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Kyle Lowry
Josh Giddey SG Tyler Herro
Luguentz Dort SF Duncan Robinson
Darius Bazley PF PJ Tucker
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Dewayne Dedmon

