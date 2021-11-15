GameThread: Miami Heat (8-5) @ OKC Thunder (5-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (8-5) end their road trip with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) but they’ll do it without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who is missing this third consecutive game. Adebayo has been dealing with a swollen knee lately, he appeared on the injury list earlier in the road trip but had played through it.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Jimmy Butler - out (sprained ankle)
- Bam Adebayo - out (knee)
- Marcus Garrett - out (wrist tendinitis)
OKC:
- Derrick Favors - out (rest)
- Darius Bazley - questionable (plantar fasciitis, right foot)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Luguentz Dort
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Darius Bazley
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
