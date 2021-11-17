GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to face Pelicans

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat return home after a 5-game and 8-day road trip out west they have them at 9-5 on the season. They’ll place a back-to-back home set before hitting the road again. Their opponent tonight is the New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) who have lost 5 straight games.

This matchup may be determined by who plays. The Heat was without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in their last matchup but managed a win. And as weird as it seems, the Pelicans with Brandon Ingram could be a tough matchup if Jimmy Butler doesn’t play. Ingram is averaging 25 PPG but he did miss 2+ weeks with an injury before returning earlier this weekend.

The first home game after a road trip can always be tricky, but hopefully, a healthy Heat team can get out there and play well. The Heat will have the Wizards at home tomorrow night.

The Pelicans are one of the lower scoring teams in the NBA at 102 PPG (26th). The Heat currently has the best point differential in the East at +7.1. The key for the team is to dominate the glass against the Pelicans.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Jimmy Butler vs Brandon Ingram. But likely for Miami, PJ Tucker will take a lot of that one on one defensive assignment, freeing Butler (if he plays) to focus on passing lanes and help defense. Miami can guard Ingram 1-5 with the exception of Duncan Robinson, so the Heat will have a lot of flexibility in what they do.

HEAT VS PELICANS: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (sprained ankle)

Bam Adebayo - probable (knee)

NEW ORLEANS:

Zion Williamson - out (knee)

Daulton Hommes - out (leg)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Pelicans Position Heat Pelicans Position Heat Devonte Graham PG Kyle Lowry Josh Hart SG Duncan Robinson Nickeil Alexander-Walker SF Jimmy Butler Brandon Ingram PF PJ Tucker Jonas Valanciunas C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

