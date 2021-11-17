 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) @ Miami Heat (9-5)

Jimmy Butler returns, but Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry will sit out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (9-5) host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) after returning from their West Coast trip.

Jimmy Butler returns to action, but Bam Adebayo will continue to sit out with his knee injury and Kyle Lowry joins him on the bench for rest.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry - out (rest)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo - out (knee)

NEW ORLEANS:

  • Zion Williamson - out (knee)
  • Daulton Hommes - out (leg)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Pelicans Position Heat
Pelicans Position Heat
Devonte Graham PG Tyler Herro
Josh Hart SG Duncan Robinson
Nickeil Alexander-Walker SF Jimmy Butler
Brandon Ingram PF PJ Tucker
Jonas Valanciunas C Dewayne Dedmon

