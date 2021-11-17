GameThread: New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) @ Miami Heat (9-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (9-5) host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) after returning from their West Coast trip.

Jimmy Butler returns to action, but Bam Adebayo will continue to sit out with his knee injury and Kyle Lowry joins him on the bench for rest.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry - out (rest)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (knee)



NEW ORLEANS:

Zion Williamson - out (knee)

Daulton Hommes - out (leg)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)