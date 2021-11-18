GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Beal and the Wizards

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat get to take a shot at the East’s best record in the Washington Wizards when they both square off on the back-side of a back-to-back. The Wizards (10-4) lost last night to the Charlotte Hornets by 10 points. Miami overcame a 15 point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans behind Jimmy Butler’s return to action.

The Heat look to get Kyle Lowry back and hopefully Bam Adebayo for this big matchup. The Wizards aren’t an overwhelming threat, but they have a quality team that is deep and plays together. And they are good at one thing the Heat are good at: rebounding. The Wizards are the fourth-best rebounding team in the NBA, so a battle of the boards is important.

Miami has won three in a row and this will be their last home game before heading out for another 4-game road trip that extends past Thanksgiving. Their first stop? Washington. This will be the first of a home-and-home set with the Wizards which could really flip their position in the East standings.

Bradley Beal is the main problem the Heat will have to deal with, but the Wizards do have depth. Montrez Harrell off the bench as well as Spencer Dinwiddie with the starters — they’ll have some pieces that will make the Heat work hard in the details in win.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Jimmy Butler vs Bradley Beal. They are great friends and always have friendly competition. But slowing Beal, especially early is going to be key for Miami. Butler should be able to have his way offensively, and the Heat will need to work through him to create for everyone else.

HEAT VS WIZARDS: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - questionable (knee)

WASHINGTON:

Davis Bertans - out (ankle)

Thomas Bryant - out (knee)

Rui Hachimura - out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Wizards Position Heat Wizards Position Heat Spencer Dinwiddie PG Kyle Lowry Bradley Beal SG Duncan Robinson Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jimmy Butler Kyle Kuzma PF PJ Tucker Daniel Gafford C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

