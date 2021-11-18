 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Washington Wizards (10-4) @ Miami Heat (10-5)

Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry return to the starting lineup tonight, but Tyler Herro sits.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (10-5) host the Washington Wizards (10-4) at the FTX Arena tonight with their regular starting 5 intact with the return of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

Tyler Herro will sit out tonight with a bruised wrist.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Tyler Herro - out (bruised wrist)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

WASHINGTON:

  • Davis Bertans - out (ankle)
  • Daniel Gafford - out (right thumb sprain)
  • Thomas Bryant - out (knee)
  • Rui Hachimura - out
  • Spencer Dinwiddie - doubtful

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Wizards Position Heat
Wizards Position Heat
Aaron Holiday PG Kyle Lowry
Bradley Beal SG Duncan Robinson
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jimmy Butler
Kyle Kuzma PF PJ Tucker
Montrezl Harrell C Bam Adebayo

