GameThread: Washington Wizards (10-4) @ Miami Heat (10-5)

The Miami Heat (10-5) host the Washington Wizards (10-4) at the FTX Arena tonight with their regular starting 5 intact with the return of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
Tyler Herro will sit out tonight with a bruised wrist.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Tyler Herro - out (bruised wrist)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
WASHINGTON:
- Davis Bertans - out (ankle)
- Daniel Gafford - out (right thumb sprain)
- Thomas Bryant - out (knee)
- Rui Hachimura - out
- Spencer Dinwiddie - doubtful
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Aaron Holiday
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Montrezl Harrell
|C
|Bam Adebayo
