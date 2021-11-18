GameThread: Washington Wizards (10-4) @ Miami Heat (10-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (10-5) host the Washington Wizards (10-4) at the FTX Arena tonight with their regular starting 5 intact with the return of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

Tyler Herro will sit out tonight with a bruised wrist.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Tyler Herro - out (bruised wrist)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

WASHINGTON:

Davis Bertans - out (ankle)

Daniel Gafford - out (right thumb sprain)

Thomas Bryant - out (knee)

Rui Hachimura - out

Spencer Dinwiddie - doubtful

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)