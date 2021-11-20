GAME PREVIEW: Wizards get rematch with Heat in Washington

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (11-5) are back on the road after a short two-game set at the FTX Arena and will visit the Washington Wizards (10-5) tonight at 7:00pm.

This is the second straight game between the division rivals, with the Heat enjoying a dominant second half performance thanks to an all-around team effort to win 112-97 on Thursday. Miami was led by 32 points from Jimmy Butler, while Bradley Beal scored 30 points to lead the Wizards — though he was largely invisible while the Heat broke away and built up a sizable lead.

Expect tactical changes from the Wizards after they were so thoroughly outmatched in Miami, and they should have point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds for the season, active this time around. Washington also has a three-game home streak at the Capital One Arena.

The Heat will hopefully have Tyler Herro (wrist), who has been upgraded to questionable, back on the court while Bam Adebayo is also listed as questionable because of his bothersome knee. However, Markieff Morris is still out because of the whiplash injury to his neck and won’t be traveling with the team during their four-game road trip.

HEAT VS WIZARDS: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT 7:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Tyler Herro - questionable (wrist)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - questionable (knee)

WASHINGTON:

Davis Bertans - out (ankle)

Daniel Gafford - questionable (thumb)

Thomas Bryant - out (knee)

Rui Hachimura - out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Wizards Position Heat Wizards Position Heat Spencer Dinwiddie PG Kyle Lowry Bradley Beal SG Duncan Robinson Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jimmy Butler Kyle Kuzma PF PJ Tucker Daniel Gafford C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!