 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (11-5) @ Washington Wizards (10-5)

Tyler Herro returns tonight as the Heat begin their road trip.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-5) take on the Washington Wizards (10-5) to start their road trip tonight at 7:00pm.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, as will Wizards starters Daniel Gafford and Spencer Dinwiddie.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

WASHINGTON:

  • Davis Bertans - out (ankle)
  • Thomas Bryant - out (knee)
  • Rui Hachimura - out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Wizards Position Heat
Wizards Position Heat
Spencer Dinwiddie PG Kyle Lowry
Bradley Beal SG Duncan Robinson
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jimmy Butler
Kyle Kuzma PF PJ Tucker
Daniel Gafford C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...