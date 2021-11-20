GameThread: Miami Heat (11-5) @ Washington Wizards (10-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (11-5) take on the Washington Wizards (10-5) to start their road trip tonight at 7:00pm.
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, as will Wizards starters Daniel Gafford and Spencer Dinwiddie.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
WASHINGTON:
- Davis Bertans - out (ankle)
- Thomas Bryant - out (knee)
- Rui Hachimura - out
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Wizards
|Position
|Heat
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Daniel Gafford
|C
|Bam Adebayo
