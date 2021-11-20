GameThread: Miami Heat (11-5) @ Washington Wizards (10-5)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-5) take on the Washington Wizards (10-5) to start their road trip tonight at 7:00pm.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, as will Wizards starters Daniel Gafford and Spencer Dinwiddie.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

WASHINGTON:

Davis Bertans - out (ankle)

Thomas Bryant - out (knee)

Rui Hachimura - out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)