 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (11-6) @ Detroit Pistons (4-12)

Miami’s usual starting five takes the court tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-6) take on the host Detroit Pistons (4-12) as they continue their road trip.

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will start tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Marcus Garrett - out (wrist)

DETROIT:

  • Isaiah Stewart - out (suspended)
  • Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
  • Killian Hayes - out (thumb)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Pistons Position Heat
Pistons Position Heat
Cade Cunningham PG Kyle Lowry
Cory Joseph SG Duncan Robinson
Saddiq Bey SF Jimmy Butler
Jerami Grant PF PJ Tucker
Trey Lyles C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...