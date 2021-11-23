GameThread: Miami Heat (11-6) @ Detroit Pistons (4-12)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-6) take on the host Detroit Pistons (4-12) as they continue their road trip.

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will start tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Marcus Garrett - out (wrist)

DETROIT:

Isaiah Stewart - out (suspended)

Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)

Killian Hayes - out (thumb)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)