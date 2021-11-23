GameThread: Miami Heat (11-6) @ Detroit Pistons (4-12)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (11-6) take on the host Detroit Pistons (4-12) as they continue their road trip.
Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will start tonight.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Marcus Garrett - out (wrist)
DETROIT:
- Isaiah Stewart - out (suspended)
- Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
- Killian Hayes - out (thumb)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Cory Joseph
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Trey Lyles
|C
|Bam Adebayo
