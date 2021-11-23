Does Tyler Herro have a chance to be an All-Star?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is having an incredible season. Coming off the bench, he’s averaging 21.6 PPG and shooting 45.7% from the floor. He’s taken a massive leap this season.

Does Tyler Herro have a shot at making the All-Star team?

That’s a complicated question, but one worth talking about because it certainly is a conversation. Let’s start with the obvious: it’s early. There’s still some basketball to be played, but let’s not forget that it won’t be long until starters are voted for and reserves are chosen for the contest.

And yes, it is a conversation. There will be 12 players from the Eastern Conference selected as All-Stars. Five of them will be chosen by a combination of votes from fans, players, and media. The 7 reserves will be selected by coaches.

The East starters are nearly set — one would think that Giannis and Durant are the locks. Many also pencil in Bradley Beal and Joel Embiid as well as James Harden. Regardless of whether they start or not, they are still all likely All-Stars one way or another.

Giannis

Durant

Embiid

Beal

Harden

Then there are some guys that you think would be locks to be reserves and they include Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Jayson Tatum, and Trae Young. Then you likely can almost guarantee that Bam Adebayo and Zach LaVine will be included as well. That’s six players that seem to be a key to get there.

Butler

DeRozan

Tatum

Young

Adebayo

LaVine

After that, there’s a list of players worthy of considering that include:

— Jaylen Brown (24.9 PPG)

— Tyler Herro (21.6 PPG)

— Julius Randle (20.4 PPG)

— LaMelo Ball (19.8 PPG)

— Miles Bridges (20.8 PPG)

So where does Herro rank among those players? Clearly Jaylen Brown would have an edge but he has also missed a lot of time. Randle has great all-around stats as well. Every player on there has an argument for why they should be the remaining piece.

The Heat sent Wade, Bosh and James to the All-Star game all 4 years they played together from 2011-2014.

The problem with believing Herro should be an All-Star is that it would mean that Miami would have three All-Stars and that usually only happens if your team is clear and above the best in the Conference. If Miami is able to pull away from the pack in the East, Herro has a legit argument, but it will be hard.

All those other players are starters and do more than just score. But...if Herro continues to dominate in his role, he has a chance to grab some votes from the coaches. Do the coaches value the other players as more deserving than a sixth man?

Tyler Herro could very well play himself into the favorite...but he’s going to have to keep getting better and better to make his way into an All-Star.

