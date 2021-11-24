GAME PREVIEW: Heat continue road trip against Timberwolves

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (12-6) are coming off a win last night against the Detroit Pistons and now will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) tonight at 8:00pm as they continue their road trip.

The Timberwolves may have a losing record overall and at home so far this season, but they’re on a four-game winning streak — although it came at the expense of the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans who combined have a 21-44 record. Still, they’re a dangerous team with several players capable of having big games — Karl-Anthony Towns led the team in scoring twice while D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each did during the win streak. Minnesota has also won three in a row at the Target Center.

Miami has no changes reported in the injury list on the second night of a back-to-back set, with Markieff Morris not with the team during the road trip and Marcus Garrett still day-to-day with a bothersome wrist. Josh Okogie (wrist) is the only player listed on Minnesota’s injury list and is questionable for tonight.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 42% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS TIMBERWOLVES: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 AT 8:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Marcus Garrett - questionable (wrist)

MINNESOTA:

Josh Okogie - out (back)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Timberwolves Position Heat Timberwolves Position Heat Patrick Beverley PG Kyle Lowry D'Angelo Russell SG Duncan Robinson Anthony Edwards SF Jimmy Butler Jarred Vanderbilt PF PJ Tucker Karl-Anthony Towns C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

