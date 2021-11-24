GameThread: Miami Heat (12-6) @ Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (12-6) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Marcus Garrett - out (wrist)
MINNESOTA:
- Isaiah Stewart - out (suspended)
- Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
- Killian Hayes - out (thumb)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Patrick Beverley
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Bam Adebayo
