GameThread: Miami Heat (12-6) @ Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9)

Miami is counting on their usual starting five on the second night of a back-to-back.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (12-6) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Marcus Garrett - out (wrist)

MINNESOTA:

  • Isaiah Stewart - out (suspended)
  • Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
  • Killian Hayes - out (thumb)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Timberwolves Position Heat
Timberwolves Position Heat
Patrick Beverley PG Kyle Lowry
D'Angelo Russell SG Duncan Robinson
Anthony Edwards SF Jimmy Butler
Jarred Vanderbilt PF PJ Tucker
Karl-Anthony Towns C Bam Adebayo

