SB Nation NBA Reacts: What are fans most grateful for?

The Miami Heat’s hot start to the 2021-22 NBA season, coupled with the emergence of players such as Tyler Herro and the infusion of playmaking and instant chemistry from Kyle Lowry, has given their fans plenty to be grateful for during Thanksgiving.

Across the NBA spectrum, SB Nation asked fans what were they most grateful for in the latest round of Reacts poll questions. Not surprisingly, with such a wide net cast among fans of all the teams, the notable increase of league parity is the clear winner.

The return to league parity and with so many teams capable of going deep in the playoffs is an exciting time for many fans and something that was a clear goal of NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The successful implementation of the play-in tournament to determine the final playoff teams just adds to the drama with the standings already this tight.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the new rule changes, both in terms of making the game fairer and improved game flow, so I’m not surprised it came in second place — it would be my top choice. It’s also had an influence on league parity with All-Stars like James Harden not getting the benefit of so many needless foul calls.

And while I’m grateful that LeBron James took his talents to Miami for four years, his obnoxious behavior off the bench during their recent win against the Heat is just one of the latest reasons why some fans like me aren’t exactly feeling sorry for his cast of current and former All-Stars trying to make it work in Los Angeles.

Perhaps also helping to bring balance to the NBA, and finishing as one of the top answers from fans, is the return of the normal season schedule — representing a huge mental and physical boost to all the NBA players and staff so they can get back to a sense of normalcy to their preparation for games and performance during them.

Now it’s your turn Heat Nation: What are you most thankful for this NBA season? Let us know in the comments below, and go here to sign up for SB Nation Reacts if you want to join in on the fun and let your voice be heard!

