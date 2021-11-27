GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on Bulls in matchup of East rivals

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (12-7) will try to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-7) with tonight’s game against the new-look Chicago Bulls at 8:00pm.

This is the first matchup between two of the top teams in the East this season, with the Bulls in second place and the Heat right behind them in third. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 25.8 points per game, good for fifth place in the NBA. Point guard Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, a career-low 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in his first season in Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan, also in his first season with the Bulls, scored 23 points to lead the team to a 123-88 blowout win against the Orlando Magic in their last game, a bounce-back win after a pair of losses. Nikola Vucevic, playing against his former team for the first time, also contributed 16 points and eight rebounds in his second game back after recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Speaking of Vucevic, Miami’s bigs will have their hands full trying to limit him as he has traditionally always played very well against them as a member of the Magic. Expect plenty of minutes for Dewayne Dedmon tonight in order to keep Bam Adebayo fresh and out of foul trouble. A big night from Jimmy Butler against his former team would be welcome, as he’s been relatively quiet with 16 points against the Timberwolves and 15 in Detroit.

The Heat’s injury list remains the same as it’s been lately, with Marcus Garrett still day-to-day with a wrist injury. Only Patrick Williams (wrist) is listed on Chicago’s injury report.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 47% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS BULLS: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27 AT 8:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Marcus Garrett - questionable (wrist)

CHICAGO:

Patrick Williams - out (left wrist)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Bulls Position Heat Bulls Position Heat Lonzo Ball PG Kyle Lowry Zach LaVine SG Duncan Robinson DeMar DeRozen SF Jimmy Butler Javonte Green PF PJ Tucker Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!