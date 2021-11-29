GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to host Nuggets

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (13-7) recently wrapped up a 2-2 road trip and return home to the FTX Arena to host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) tonight at 7:30pm.

The two teams met for the first time three weeks ago in Denver in a game that featured plenty of drama, after Nikola Jokic was handed a mere one-game suspension for injuring Markieff Morris, who has still not played since and has already been ruled out for today’s game as well. Jokic is listed as questionable for tonight with a wrist injury. Who knows — perhaps it’s a lingering issue dating back to shoving Morris so violently after he was fouled hard to stop the game. His absence would be a huge boost for the Heat, as he currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and is also averaging 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Just like in the first matchup in which the Heat lost 113-96, the Nuggets remain shorthanded and are missing key players. Miami could be without Jimmy Butler, however, who is dealing with a tailbone issue that may have occurred after a hard fall in their last game. They’ll be hoping to get Tyler Herro back from illness, but his status remains up in the air.

The Nuggets are 2-6 on the road while the Heat have a 6-1 record at home. Denver has lost six in a row after going on a five-game win streak — which included their home victory against Miami.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 73% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS NUGGETS: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Tyler Herro - questionable (illness)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (tailbone)

DENVER:

Jamal Murray - out (knee)

Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)

P.J. Dozier - out (knee)

Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)

Nikola Jokic - questionable (wrist)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Nuggets Position Heat Nuggets Position Heat Monte Morris PG Kyle Lowry Will Barton SG Duncan Robinson Aaron Gordon SF Jimmy Butler JaMychal Green PF PJ Tucker Nikola Jokic C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

