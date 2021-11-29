GameThread: Denver Nuggets (9-10) @ Miami Heat (13-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (13-7) host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) tonight at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm.
Both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are out tonight. The Nuggets will start Nikola Jokic after he was listed as questionable earlier today.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Tyler Herro - out (illness)
- Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
DENVER:
- Jamal Murray - out (knee)
- Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)
- P.J. Dozier - out (knee)
- Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)
- Nikola Jokic - questionable (wrist)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Nuggets
|Position
|Heat
|Nuggets
|Position
|Heat
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Will Barton
|SG
|Max Strus
|Aaron Gordon
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|JaMychal Green
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...