GameThread: Denver Nuggets (9-10) @ Miami Heat (13-7)

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are both out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (13-7) host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) tonight at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm.

Both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are out tonight. The Nuggets will start Nikola Jokic after he was listed as questionable earlier today.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Tyler Herro - out (illness)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

DENVER:

  • Jamal Murray - out (knee)
  • Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)
  • P.J. Dozier - out (knee)
  • Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)
  • Nikola Jokic - questionable (wrist)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Nuggets Position Heat
Monte Morris PG Kyle Lowry
Will Barton SG Max Strus
Aaron Gordon SF Duncan Robinson
JaMychal Green PF PJ Tucker
Nikola Jokic C Bam Adebayo

