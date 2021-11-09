Nikola Jokić suspended, Markieff Morris and Jimmy Butler fined by NBA

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić will be suspended one game and Miami Heat forwards Markieff Morris and Jimmy Butler were fined by the NBA.

Byron Spruell, President of League Operations, announced the sanctions a day after the two players were involved in an ugly incident that occurred with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 113-96 victory over the Heat on Monday, Nov. 8.

The NBA specifically mentioned Jokić was “suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind.” Morris for his part was fined $50,000 for “committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation.” Butler was fined $30,000 for “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.” His involvement proved controversial, with plenty of confusion adding to the fracas.

Nikola Jokic clobbers Markieff Morris from behind late in the fourth quarter and things get intense. pic.twitter.com/9RclknqIKB — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Jokic will miss tomorrow’s Nuggets home game against the Indiana Pacers.