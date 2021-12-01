GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Cavaliers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat will look to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday night.

The Cavs are coming in with a two-game win streak and a 6-4 road record on the season. Cleveland is playing without guard Collin Sexton but has been energized by great play from rookie Evan Mobley who seems to be at the top of the rookie class so far. Kevin Love comes off the bench with Ricky Rubio who can create problems in the second unit.

The Heat are hurting. Jimmy Butler is hurting from a fall in Chicago over the weekend. Bam seemed to hurt his thumb against Denver, and Tyler Herro has been sick. And to top it off, Duncan Robinson is continuing to struggle from three. The Heat are in need of a good quality win that doesn’t take all of their energy.

The Heat are 6-2 at home and will head off for a weekend up north against the Pacers and Bucks.

The biggest issue for Miami is going to be the size that the Cavs will start the game with. Jarrett Allen is coming off a monster game of 28 points and across the board, the Cavs are big. Miami will need to be solid on the boards and also find ways to move off ball.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Kyle Lowry vs Darius Garland. Garland is a great young guard who is gaining a lot of confidence. Lowry is going to have to out-play him as a playmakers for his team.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat an 80% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS CAVALIERS: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Marcus Garrett - out

Bam Adebayo - questionable (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (tailbone)

Dewayne Dedmon - questionable (knee)

Tyler Herro - probable (illness)



CLEVELAND:

Collin Sexton - out (surgery)

Dean Wade - out (back)

Cedi Osman - out (back)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Cavaliers Position Heat Cavaliers Position Heat Darius Garland PG Kyle Lowry Isaac Okoro SG Duncan Robinson Lauri Markkanen SF Jimmy Butler Evan Mobley PF PJ Tucker Jarrett Allen C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!