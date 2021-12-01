 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) @ Miami Heat (13-8)

Not only is Bam out but Butler is joining him on the bench tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (13-8) host the Chicago Bulls (11-10) tonight at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm.

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight, but Tyler Herro returns from illness.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

DENVER:

  • Jamal Murray - out (knee)
  • Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)
  • P.J. Dozier - out (knee)
  • Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Cavaliers Position Heat
Darius Garland PG Kyle Lowry
Isaac Okoro SG Duncan Robinson
Lauri Markkanen SF Tyler Herro
Evan Mobley PF PJ Tucker
Jarrett Allen C Dewayne Dedmon

