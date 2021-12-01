GameThread: Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) @ Miami Heat (13-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (13-8) host the Chicago Bulls (11-10) tonight at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm.
Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight, but Tyler Herro returns from illness.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)
- Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
DENVER:
- Jamal Murray - out (knee)
- Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)
- P.J. Dozier - out (knee)
- Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Lauri Markkanen
|SF
|Tyler Herro
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
Loading comments...