GameThread: Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) @ Miami Heat (13-8)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (13-8) host the Chicago Bulls (11-10) tonight at the FTX Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm.

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight, but Tyler Herro returns from illness.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

DENVER:

Jamal Murray - out (knee)

Michael Porter Jr. - out (back)

P.J. Dozier - out (knee)

Bones Hyland - questionable (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)