GAME PREVIEW: Heat close 3-game homestand against Bulls

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (15-11) complete their three-game homestand at the FTX Arena with tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls (17-9).

This is the second matchup between two of the top teams in the East this season, with Miami emerging victorious on the road 107-104 on November 27 with Gabe Vincent leading his team with 20 points off the bench. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, helping to give the team a boost without Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry also contributed 19 points and Jimmy Butler scored 18 against his former team. DeMar DeRozan (who is out for tonight’s game) led the Bulls with 28 points, while Alex Caruso (who is day-to-day with a hamstring issue) contributed 22.

The outcome marked Chicago’s third loss in four games, but they subsequently went on a four-game win streak that was broken with a 115-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game. However, former Heat player Derrick Jones Jr. on Thursday became the fifth Bulls player forced to enter COVID-19 safety protocols so it’s anyone’s guess how Chicago responds to the loss of their depth with so many rotation players out.

Miami has not won consecutive games since November 18, but yet remain at the top of the Southeast Division with the same record as the Washington Wizards and are fourth in the Eastern Conference while the Bulls are second — which means a win tonight would not only allow them to climb up the standings but also for future playoff implications including seeding and tiebreaker scenarios.

Jimmy Butler remains out for the Heat, while Duncan Robinson (quads) is probable.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 64% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS BULLS: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT 8:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone)

Duncan Robinson: day-to-day (quads)

CHICAGO:

Javonte Green: out (health protocols)

Alex Caruso: day to day (hamstring)

Coby White: out (Covid-19)

Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols)

Derrick Jones Jr.: out (health and safety protocols)

DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols)

Patrick Williams: out (left wrist)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Bulls Position Heat Bulls Position Heat Lonzo Ball PG Kyle Lowry Ayo Dosunmu SG Tyler Herro Zach LaVine SF Duncan Robinson Troy Brown Jr. PF PJ Tucker Nikola Vucevic C Dewayne Dedmon

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!