 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Chicago Bulls (17-9) @ Miami Heat (15-11)

Caleb Martin is out, and Chicago will be down several players tonight because of health and safety protocols.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (15-11) host the Chicago Bulls (17-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 8:00pm.

Caleb Martin has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols

Chicago is now up to seven players under health and safety protocols, with Stanley Johnson and Ayo Dosunmu now out as well. Alex Caruso was previously listed on the injury list as day-to-day but will be available.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

CHICAGO:

  • Javonte Green: out (health protocols)
  • Coby White: out (Covid-19)
  • Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Derrick Jones Jr.: out (health and safety protocols)
  • DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols)
  • Patrick Williams: out (left wrist)
  • Ayo Dosunmu: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Stanley Johnson: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Bulls Position Heat
Bulls Position Heat
Lonzo Ball PG Kyle Lowry
Ayo Dosunmu SG Tyler Herro
Zach LaVine SF Duncan Robinson
Troy Brown Jr. PF PJ Tucker
Nikola Vucevic C Dewayne Dedmon

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...