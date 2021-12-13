GameThread: Miami Heat (16-11) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (16-11) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) tonight in the second matchup this season between these two teams.
There appears to be no change in the injury lists for both Miami and Cleveland.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone)
- Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols)
CLEVELAND:
- Collin Sexton: out for season (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|Position
|Heat
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Gabe Vincent
|Lauri Markkanen
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
Loading comments...