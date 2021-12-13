 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (16-11) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12)

With Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both out, Gabe Vincent will join Kyle Lowry in the starting backcourt.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (16-11) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) tonight in the second matchup this season between these two teams.

There appears to be no change in the injury lists for both Miami and Cleveland.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone)
  • Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols)

CLEVELAND:

  • Collin Sexton: out for season (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Cavaliers Position Heat
Cavaliers Position Heat
Darius Garland PG Kyle Lowry
Isaac Okoro SG Gabe Vincent
Lauri Markkanen SF Duncan Robinson
Evan Mobley PF PJ Tucker
Jarrett Allen C Dewayne Dedmon

