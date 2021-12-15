GameThread: Miami Heat (16-12) @ Philadelphia 76ers (15-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (16-11) continue their road trip with tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13).

Tyler Herro will be sidelined tonight joining the Heat’s injury list which includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, and Victor Oladipo. Only Max Strus, KZ Okpala, Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett, and Udonis Haslem will be available on the bench.

Philadelphia has also been set back with several players out tonight, though Joel Embiid and Seth Curry will play tonight after both were listed as questionable.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone)

Caleb Martin: out (COVID-19 protocols)

Tyler Herro: out (quads)

MEMPHIS:

Ben Simmons - out (personal reasons)

Grant Riller - out (shoulder)

Jaden Springer - out (concussion protocol)

Furkan Korkmaz - out (illness)

Georges Niang - out (COVID-19 protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)