Gabe Vincent is showing he belongs

GUTS.

That’s what the G in Gabe stands for. And when he took that game-winning three-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, he proved he’s worthy of his place with the Miami Heat and in the NBA.

A game in which the Heat had 10 active players, 9 that played — 7 of the 9 were undrafted, with only Kyle Lowry as a first-round pick. And yet, the Heat built a 23 point lead over Joel Embiid and the Sixers and hung on for the 101-96 win.

Gabe Vincent led the Heat with career-high 26 points on 7-12 from three. And the game-winning shot with under 40 seconds to play.

Vincent played two-consecutive seasons as a Miami Heat two-way player with the Sioux Falls Skyforce before accepting a standard two-year deal this season. He played for the Nigerian national team that went to the Olympics this summer and was a key part of that team that beat Team USA in an exhibition match ahead of the Olympics.

But now, with the Heat short-handed, he is stepping up and proving he’s capable of big nights. On November 27, he busted out for 16 fourth-quarter points and 20 overall in a road win against the Chicago Bulls. In the month of December so far, he is shooting 48.4% from the field and also 41.5% from distance.

He started off the season pretty much out of the rotation, but injuries and absences have allowed him the opportunity and he is making the most of it. He’s capable of scoring the ball and getting his own shot from the perimeter. And that is a skill that is valuable. He’s also a tenacious defender.

While most people hated the call, Heat fans adored him for stepping in and taking it for the team. Who can’t love this?

Gabe isn’t perfect. But for a guy on a minimum deal, who had been brought up in the Heat system, and playing his role perfectly, the Heat are getting great value.

The three things that Gabe does really well?

On-ball defense

Off-ball and rotation defense

Pick and Roll penetration

He’s 25 years old and getting better and more confident and that is only going to help the Miami Heat moving forward. Gabe deserves plenty of praise after his performance.