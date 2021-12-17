GameThread: Miami Heat (17-12) @ Orlando Magic (5-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (17-12) continue their short road trip against (what’s left of) the Orlando Magic (5-24) team tonight at the Amway Center.

If you think the Heat’s injury list was lengthy, the Magic has numerous players among the walking wounded, along with several more now placed under the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. As a result, Orlando is forced to sign enough players to be able to play the game tonight.

Magic confirm out for tonight due to protocols:

Mo Bamba

Ignas Brazdeikis

R.J. Hampton

Terrence Ross

Moritz Wagner

Signed as replacements on emergency deals:

Admiral Schofield

Aleem Ford

Hassani Gravett

BJ Johnson (a former Heat prospect) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 17, 2021

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)

Tyler Herro - out (quad)

ORLANDO:

Jalen Suggs: out (thumb)

Jonathan Isaac: out (knee)

E’Twaun Moore: out (knee)

Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle)

Markelle Fultz: out (knee)

Mo Bamba: out (ankle/Health & Safety Protocols)

Terrence Ross: out (Health & Safety Protocols)

Ignas Brazdeikis: out (Health & Safety Protocols)

R.J. Hampton: out (Health & Safety Protocols)

Cole Anthony: questionable (sprained right ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)