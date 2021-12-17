 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (17-12) @ Orlando Magic (5-24)

The Heat have been hit with injuries, but they take on a truly decimated Magic team tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (17-12) continue their short road trip against (what’s left of) the Orlando Magic (5-24) team tonight at the Amway Center.

If you think the Heat’s injury list was lengthy, the Magic has numerous players among the walking wounded, along with several more now placed under the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. As a result, Orlando is forced to sign enough players to be able to play the game tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
  • Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)
  • Tyler Herro - out (quad)

ORLANDO:

  • Jalen Suggs: out (thumb)
  • Jonathan Isaac: out (knee)
  • E’Twaun Moore: out (knee)
  • Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle)
  • Markelle Fultz: out (knee)
  • Mo Bamba: out (ankle/Health & Safety Protocols)
  • Terrence Ross: out (Health & Safety Protocols)
  • Ignas Brazdeikis: out (Health & Safety Protocols)
  • R.J. Hampton: out (Health & Safety Protocols)
  • Cole Anthony: questionable (sprained right ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Magic Position Heat
Magic Position Heat
Franz Wagner PG Kyle Lowry
Gary Harris SG Gabe Vincent
Chuma Okeke SF Duncan Robinson
Wendell Carter Jr. PF PJ Tucker
Robin Lopez C Dewayne Dedmon

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...