Cold shooting leads Heat loss against Pistons

The Miami Heat fell at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, who snapped their 14-game losing streak that dates back to Nov. 19, on Sunday, 100-90, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Detroit’s 14-game losing streak was the second-longest in the NBA this season, one short of the Houston Rockets’ 15-game losing streak from Oct. 24 to Nov. 22.

The Heat, who were on the final leg of their four-game road trip, struggled shooting the rock, shooting just 37.8 percent, including 30.2 percent from 3-point range to 63.6 percent (21-33) from the free-throw line.

Miami missed eight of its final shots in the final five minutes en-route to the 10-point loss.

Max Strus had a team-high 24 points — his second straight game with leading the Heat in scoring — on 7-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-11 from distance.

Kyle Lowry recorded his third double-double in his last six games and his eighth of the season. He had 19 points with 10 assists on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor, including 11-of-16 from the free-throw line. Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points with four boards on a near-perfect 5-of-6 from the floor.

Detroit shot 46.7 percent and 25.0 percent from distance, though it shot 55.9 percent and 46.2 percent from 3-point range in the second half, respectively.

Saddiq Bey tallied a team-most 26 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor. Hamidou Diallo had 15 points, knocking down 7-of-10 with seven rebounds. Frank Jackson posted 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Killian Hayes added 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

The Heat were out-rebounded by six, 56-50, falling to 2-10 when they’ve been out-rebounded on the glass. In total, Saturday’s loss drops the Heat to 18-13 on the year, while improving the Pistons to 5-24.

Detroit’s steal-and-score gave them the early 9-5 lead. Diallo’s layup made it 16-11 with 7:02 left in the first half.

The Heat followed with a 15-4 run — capped by Strus’ second 3-pointer — making it 26-20. Josh Jackson’s triple followed by Luka Garza’s floater put Detroit ahead, 32-31, with 6:55 left in the opening half.

Dedmon’s first 3-pointer of the evening and his 11th of the season immediately gave Miami the 34-32 lead. P.J. Tucker’s second-chance layup widened it to 47-38 with 2:25 left in the half.

The Pistons closed the half on an 8-1 run, entering the break down 48-46. They shot 40.0 percent, but missed 17 of their 19 3-point attempts. Miami shot 41.0 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

Bey tied it at 58 with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. Bey’s three-point play followed by Jackson’s wing 3-pointer rewarded Detroit the 70-62 advantage. Lyles’ one-handed jam increased it to 75-64 — capping a 17-4 run — with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

Down by a dozen entering the final period, Miami began the final quarter on a 10-3 run, knocking down its first four shots to cut it to five. Bey’s 3-pointer — coming immediately after Miami clanked three wide open 3s from Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Lowry — made it 91-83 with 4:32 to go.

Miami preceded to re-cut it to five after Robinson’s three, but it missed their final five field goal attempts, as the Heat were unable to complete its second second-half comeback against Detroit this year.

Next up: Heat return home for a four-game road trip, beginning with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EST.