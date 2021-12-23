GAME PREVIEW: Heat look for revenge, host Pistons

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (19-13) will look for some revenge when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) on Thursday night.

The Pistons snapped a 14-game losing streak and beat the Heat 100-90 on Sunday night. Now, with Tyler Herro back in the lineup, the Heat will hope to shoot them off the floor with their elite spacing. The Heat waxed the Pacers nailing 22 three-pointers on Tuesday in a 125-96 route.

Miami will still be without Caleb Martin but welcome Zylan Cheatham to the team as he started his 10-day contract. The Heat will continue to be really short-handed without Jimmy Butler in the lineup, missing his 12th out of 13 games. It would be great to send the Heat to Christmas with a win.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 88% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS PISTONS: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 AT 7:30 PM.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)

PJ Tucker - out (leg)



DETROIT:

Killian Hayes - day-to-day

Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)

Jeram Grant - out (surgery)

Cade Cunningham - out (H&S Protocols)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Pistons Position Heat Pistons Position Heat Chris Joseph PG Kyle Lowry Frank Jackson SG Gabe Vincent Saddiq Bey SF Max Strus Hamidou Diallo PF Duncan Robinson Isaiah Stewart C Dewayne Dedmon

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!