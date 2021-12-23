GameThread: Detroit Pistons (5-25) @ Miami Heat (18-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (19-13) host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) at 7:30pm tonight at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
- Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)
- Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
- Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)
- PJ Tucker - out (leg)
DETROIT:
- Killian Hayes - day-to-day
- Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
- Jeram Grant - out (surgery)
- Cade Cunningham - out (H&S Protocols)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Chris Joseph
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Frank Jackson
|SG
|Gabe Vincent
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Max Strus
|Hamidou Diallo
|PF
|Duncan Robinson
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
