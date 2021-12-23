GameThread: Detroit Pistons (5-25) @ Miami Heat (18-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (19-13) host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) at 7:30pm tonight at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)

PJ Tucker - out (leg)

DETROIT:

Killian Hayes - day-to-day

Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)

Jeram Grant - out (surgery)

Cade Cunningham - out (H&S Protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)