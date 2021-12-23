 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Detroit Pistons (5-25) @ Miami Heat (18-13)

The Heat get another crack at the lowly Pistons tonight at the FTX Arena.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (19-13) host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) at 7:30pm tonight at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo - out (thumb surgery recovery)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
  • Caleb Martin - out (Health & Safety Protocol)
  • PJ Tucker - out (leg)

DETROIT:

  • Killian Hayes - day-to-day
  • Kelly Olynyk - out (MCL)
  • Jeram Grant - out (surgery)
  • Cade Cunningham - out (H&S Protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Pistons Position Heat
Chris Joseph PG Kyle Lowry
Frank Jackson SG Gabe Vincent
Saddiq Bey SF Max Strus
Hamidou Diallo PF Duncan Robinson
Isaiah Stewart C Dewayne Dedmon

