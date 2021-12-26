 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Orlando Magic (7-26) @ Miami Heat (20-13)

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup today.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (20-13) host the Orlando Magic (7-26) at 3:30pm today at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.

Jimmy Butler is returning to the starting lineup while Cole Anthony has been ruled out by the Magic.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb surgery recovery)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols)
  • PJ Tucker: questionable (leg)

ORLANDO:

  • Jalen Suggs: out (thumb)
  • Cole Anthony: out (right ankle)
  • Jonathan Isaac: out (knee)
  • E’Twaun Moore: out (knee)
  • Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle)
  • Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Chuma Okeke: out (health and safety protocols)
  • BJ Johnson: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Markelle Fultz: out (knee)
  • Mo Bamba: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Magic Position Heat
Gary Harris PG Gabe Vincent
Franz Wagner SG Max Strus
Wendell Carter Jr. SF Duncan Robinson
Admiral Schofield PF Jimmy Butler
Hassani Gravett C Omer Yurtseven

