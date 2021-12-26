GameThread: Orlando Magic (7-26) @ Miami Heat (20-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (20-13) host the Orlando Magic (7-26) at 3:30pm today at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.
Jimmy Butler is returning to the starting lineup while Cole Anthony has been ruled out by the Magic.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb surgery recovery)
- Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols)
- PJ Tucker: questionable (leg)
ORLANDO:
- Jalen Suggs: out (thumb)
- Cole Anthony: out (right ankle)
- Jonathan Isaac: out (knee)
- E’Twaun Moore: out (knee)
- Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle)
- Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols)
- Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols)
- Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols)
- Chuma Okeke: out (health and safety protocols)
- BJ Johnson: out (health and safety protocols)
- Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols)
- Markelle Fultz: out (knee)
- Mo Bamba: out (health and safety protocols)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Magic
|Position
|Heat
|Magic
|Position
|Heat
|Gary Harris
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Franz Wagner
|SG
|Max Strus
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Admiral Schofield
|PF
|Jimmy Butler
|Hassani Gravett
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
Loading comments...