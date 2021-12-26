GameThread: Orlando Magic (7-26) @ Miami Heat (20-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (20-13) host the Orlando Magic (7-26) at 3:30pm today at the FTX Arena as part of their current four-game homestand.

Jimmy Butler is returning to the starting lineup while Cole Anthony has been ruled out by the Magic.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb surgery recovery)

Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols)

PJ Tucker: questionable (leg)

ORLANDO:

Jalen Suggs: out (thumb)

Cole Anthony: out (right ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: out (knee)

E’Twaun Moore: out (knee)

Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle)

Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols)

Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols)

Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols)

Chuma Okeke: out (health and safety protocols)

BJ Johnson: out (health and safety protocols)

Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols)

Markelle Fultz: out (knee)

Mo Bamba: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)