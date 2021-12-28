GameThread: Washington Wizards (17-16) @ Miami Heat (21-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (21-13) host the Washington Wizards (17-16) at 7:30pm at the FTX Arena.

Max Strus and Udonis Haslem are entering the league’s health and safety protocols and will not be available tonight. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will also not play tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb surgery recovery)

Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

PJ Tucker: questionable (leg)

WASHINGTON:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols)

Montrezl Harris: out (health and safety protocols)

Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols)

Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols)

Aaron Holiday: out (health and safety protocols)

Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols)

Thomas Bryant: out (left knee/health and safety protocols)

Rui Hachimura: questionable (conditioning)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)