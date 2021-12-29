Heat sign Kyle Guy to 10-day hardship deal

Udonis Haslem and Max Strus joined Kyle Lowry in health-and-safety protocols yesterday, so the Miami Heat signed Kyle Guy to a 10-day hardship deal late last night, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Miami Heat are signing free agent guard Kyle Guy on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. He’s been playing with Cleveland’s G League team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Drafted with the 55th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Guy played in 34 games over the past two seasons with the Sacramento Kings before playing with the Cleveland Charge G League team.

Kyle Guy's Dagger Ends Golden State | Game-Winner, 6 3PM https://t.co/pzv0k5dStZ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) December 29, 2021

He’s just 6-foot-1, so the move signals that the Heat will continue to play small while Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon remain sidelined. Since P.J. Tucker has been sidelined, Erik Spoelstra has played Strus and Caleb Martin as the nominal starting power forward. Last night, KZ Okpala played backup center to Omer Yurtseven.

Some thought that Miami may sign a big man like Micah Potter, who played well in Miami’s preseason games earlier this year before joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat G League affiliate team.

With Dedmon & Haslem both out, would love to see the Heat throw Micah Potter a 10-day.



14.4 PPG (40% 3P), 10.6 RPG, & 1.1 BPG in 11 games for the Skyforce. — (@HeatvsHaters) December 28, 2021

The Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8:30 p.m.