 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Heat sign Kyle Guy to 10-day hardship deal

The move signals that Miami will continue to play small.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
Cleveland Charge v Sioux Falls Skyforce Photo by Dave Eggen/NBAE via Getty Images

Udonis Haslem and Max Strus joined Kyle Lowry in health-and-safety protocols yesterday, so the Miami Heat signed Kyle Guy to a 10-day hardship deal late last night, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drafted with the 55th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Guy played in 34 games over the past two seasons with the Sacramento Kings before playing with the Cleveland Charge G League team.

He’s just 6-foot-1, so the move signals that the Heat will continue to play small while Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon remain sidelined. Since P.J. Tucker has been sidelined, Erik Spoelstra has played Strus and Caleb Martin as the nominal starting power forward. Last night, KZ Okpala played backup center to Omer Yurtseven.

Some thought that Miami may sign a big man like Micah Potter, who played well in Miami’s preseason games earlier this year before joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat G League affiliate team.

The Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8:30 p.m.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...