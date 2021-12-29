GAME PREVIEW: Heat-Spurs game postponed with Butler, others ruled out

UPDATE: The NBA has officially postponed tonight’s Miami Heat game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA announced today that the Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs game scheduled for tonight at AT&T Center has been postponed. The Heat do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Spurs.

The Miami Heat (22-13) will try to have enough players available tonight to take on the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 8:30pm.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have been ruled out due to injuries while Max Strus, Zylan Cheatham, PJ Tucker and Udonis Haslem have now joined Kyle Lowry in the inactive list under the NBA’s health and safety protocols — as well as assistant coach Caron Butler and trainer Jay Sabol. Heat legend Alonzo Mourning has also recently disclosed he has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as analyst John Crotty.

In response to so many missing players, the Heat signed Kyle Guy to a 10-day hardship contract that could help the team in a variety of ways and have just signed center Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs. They may have to sign more from the nearby team as they roll into town in the first game of a seven-game road trip.

Here's where Heat-Spurs stands: NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs. Heat also have injury concerns with Garrett (wrist), Robinson (chest, I believe, from early foul Tuesday). Talks ongoing. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

With the Heat left to a skeleton team of active players, now even more depleted with Butler’s latest injury, it could come down to the health of players like Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett to determine whether or not tonight’s game takes place. The only players not mentioned in any injury report or health protocols (so far) are Herro, Yurtseven, and Martin — who just returned from the inactive list.

Robinson appeared to be injured just two minutes into last night’s game against the Wizards when he was ruled for a personal foul but grimaced as he got up from the court in pain. Okpala took a heavy fall on his wrist after a hard foul near the rim late in the first quarter. Both players continued to play the rest of the game.

By rule, teams must have at least four "roster" players among the available eight. Without Butler and Okpala, the only available roster players (non two-way) would be Herro, Yurtseven and Robinson. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

The hourly updates continue, with the Heat now ruling KZ Okpala out for tonight in San Antonio, with a sprained right wrist.

Out for Heat: Adebayo, Dedmon, Butler, Okpala, Vincent, Strus, Haslem, Lowry, Cheatham, Morris, Oladipo, Tucker. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 38% chance to win the game (if it’s played).

HEAT VS SPURS: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29 AT 8:30 PM.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb surgery recovery)

Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

PJ Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)

Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

(ankle) KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

SAN ANTONIO:

Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols)

Zach Collins: out (ankle)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Spurs Position Heat Spurs Position Heat Derrick White PG Tyler Herro Doug McDermott SG Duncan Robinson Keita Bates-Diop SF Caleb Martin Keldon Johnson PF KZ Okpala Jakob Poeltl C Omer Yurtseven

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

