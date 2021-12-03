GAME PREVIEW: Shorthanded Heat visit slumping Pacers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (13-9) are back on the road to face the Indiana Pacers (9-15) after a disappointing pair of home losses to the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Indiana has lost three in a row, are 6-5 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and 5-11 against Eastern Conference teams. One of those wins came against Miami in their first matchup of the season back on Oct. 23 in which they outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory. Chris Duarte scored 19 points to lead Indiana that night.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Kyle Lowry vs Malcolm Brogdon, who is leading his team with 21.0 points and 6.1 assists per game. Lowry scored just seven points in their loss to the Cavaliers and simply must step up offensively without Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo to help shoulder the scoring burden. In contrast, Brogdon filled up the box score with 27 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals without a turnover in 36 minutes during their 114-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a rather surprising 24% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS PACERS: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3 AT 7:00 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

INDIANA:

Justin Holiday - out (healthy and safety protocols)

T.J. Warren - out (foot)

T.J. McConnell - out (wrist)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Pacers Position Heat Pacers Position Heat Malcolm Brogdon PG Kyle Lowry Chris Duarte SG Duncan Robinson Caris LeVert SF Tyler Herro Domantas Sabonis PF PJ Tucker Myles Turner C Dewayne Dedmon

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

