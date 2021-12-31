 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (22-13) @ Houston Rockets (10-25)

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (22-13) visit the Houston Rockets (10-25) at 7:00pm.

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry return to the starting lineup, and not a minute too soon with the Heat’s starting five the only regular rotation players left on the active roster for tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
  • P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

HOUSTON:

  • Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols)
  • Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols)
  • KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols)
  • D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Rockets Position Heat
Eric Gordon PG Kyle Lowry
Kevin Porter Jr. SG Tyler Herro
Jalen Green SF Caleb Martin
David Nwaba PF Jimmy Butler
Christian Wood C Omer Yurtseven

