GameThread: Miami Heat (22-13) @ Houston Rockets (10-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (22-13) visit the Houston Rockets (10-25) at 7:00pm.
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry return to the starting lineup, and not a minute too soon with the Heat’s starting five the only regular rotation players left on the active roster for tonight.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)
- P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)
- Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)
- Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)
- Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)
HOUSTON:
- Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols)
- Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols)
- KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols)
- D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Eric Gordon
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Caleb Martin
|David Nwaba
|PF
|Jimmy Butler
|Christian Wood
|C
|Omer Yurtseven
Loading comments...