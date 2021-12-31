GameThread: Miami Heat (22-13) @ Houston Rockets (10-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (22-13) visit the Houston Rockets (10-25) at 7:00pm.

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry return to the starting lineup, and not a minute too soon with the Heat’s starting five the only regular rotation players left on the active roster for tonight.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols)

P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols)

Max Strus: out (health and safety protocols)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols)

Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols)

HOUSTON:

Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols)

Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols)

KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols)

D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)