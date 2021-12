GameThread: Miami Heat (14-9) @ Milwaukee Bucks (14-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-9) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) tonight on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with calf soreness, his second missed game in a row.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone)

MILWAUKEE:

Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot)

Semi Ojeleye: out (calf)

Brook Lopez: out (back)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf)

DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (conditioning)

George Hill: out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)