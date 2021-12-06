GAME PREVIEW: Heat begin first 3-game home stand, host Grizzlies

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat are about to host their first 3-game home stand of the season. After 24 games, the Heat haven’t played more than two consecutive games at home. And this week they will play the Grizzlies, Bucks, and Bulls.

First up, the Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) are on a 4-game win streak and will be without Ja Morant. Memphis just set an NBA record with a 73-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. They’ve been playing really well and will be a challenge for the Heat.

Miami is hoping to have Jimmy Butler back in their lineup after missing the last 4 games after a hard fall hurt his tailbone in a game last Saturday in Chicago. The Heat have been blown out and lost three of their last four games without Butler. Without Adebayo, the Heat really need Butler to remain competitive.

Miami (14-10) is still 4th in the East and has several big games coming up before they soften their schedule to end 2021. This game is important for both teams and the Grizzlies offer plenty of problems. The biggest issue will be Jaren Jackson Jr. who has the size and length that Miami cannot match straight up, especially next to Steven Adams. And when the Heat help, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks will be outside waiting to punish them.

Offensively, the Grizzlies are a problem. They are the top rebounding team in the NBA, a top-6 team in both scoring and assists. They play together and they play hard. The Heat will have to earn this one especially if shooting remains a problem.

The KEY MATCHUP is going to be Desmond Bane vs Duncan Robinson. Who’s going to shoot it better? If either guy gets hot, it may be enough to push them to victory.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 61% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS GRIZZLIES: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Marcus Garrett - out

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - questionable (tailbone)



MEMPHIS:

Ja Morant - out (knee)

Kyle Anderson - out (back)

Sam Merrill - out (ankle)

Zaire Williams - questionable (knee)

Brandon Clarke - questionable (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Grizzlies Position Heat Grizzlies Position Heat Tyus Jones PG Kyle Lowry Desmond Bane SG Duncan Robinson Dillon Brooks SF Jimmy Butler Jaren Jackson Jr. PF PJ Tucker Steven Adams C Dewayne Dedmon

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!