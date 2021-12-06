GameThread: Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) @ Miami Heat (14-10)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (14-10) host the Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) tonight to begin a three-game homestand at the FTX Arena.
Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup tonight. Ziaire Williams (left knee soreness) is available for the Grizzlies while Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness) is out.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
MEMPHIS:
- Ja Morant - out (knee)
- Kyle Anderson - out (back)
- Sam Merrill - out (ankle)
- Brandon Clarke - out (knee)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Tyus Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Steven Adams
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
