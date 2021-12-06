GameThread: Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) @ Miami Heat (14-10)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-10) host the Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) tonight to begin a three-game homestand at the FTX Arena.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup tonight. Ziaire Williams (left knee soreness) is available for the Grizzlies while Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness) is out.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

MEMPHIS:

Ja Morant - out (knee)

Kyle Anderson - out (back)

Sam Merrill - out (ankle)

Brandon Clarke - out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)