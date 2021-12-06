 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) @ Miami Heat (14-10)

Miami begins a three-game homestand tonight starting with the Grizzlies.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (14-10) host the Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) tonight to begin a three-game homestand at the FTX Arena.

Jimmy Butler returns to the starting lineup tonight. Ziaire Williams (left knee soreness) is available for the Grizzlies while Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness) is out.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

MEMPHIS:

  • Ja Morant - out (knee)
  • Kyle Anderson - out (back)
  • Sam Merrill - out (ankle)
  • Brandon Clarke - out (knee)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Grizzlies Position Heat
Tyus Jones PG Kyle Lowry
Desmond Bane SG Duncan Robinson
Dillon Brooks SF Jimmy Butler
Jaren Jackson Jr. PF PJ Tucker
Steven Adams C Dewayne Dedmon

