GAME PREVIEW: Butler to sit out as Heat get set to host Bucks tonight

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Miami will be down several players tonight including Jimmy Butler, who had just returned from a four-game absence, who is out again with a bruised tailbone — which was re-aggravated early in their eventual loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Also that day, Bam Adebayo underwent successful surgery to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb and was officially given a four-to-six week timeline to return to the team.

Markieff Morris (whiplash) continues to be sidelined exactly one month after his incident with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. In a potentially big hit to the team’s depth, Caleb Martin — who has been a main contributor in the rotation as of late — is being listed as questionable with a bruised left knee. Marcus Garrett (G League assignment) is also unavailable. With limited choices, coach Erik Spoelstra may need to give minutes to every available player including Udonis Haslem.

Miami blew out Milwaukee 137-95 in their home opener, but were thoroughly outplayed just a few days ago by the Bucks in a big 124-102 road loss. Both games had several players missing on both teams, and tonight will be much the same.

In their last game, the Bucks won for the 10th time in 11 games by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 at home with Giannis Antetokounmpo returning from a two-game absence to score 27 points on his 27th birthday.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 47% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS BUCKS: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8 AT 7:30 P.M.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo - out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris - out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo - out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

Caleb Martin - questionable (bruised left knee)

MILWAUKEE:

Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot)

Semi Ojeleye: out (calf)

Brook Lopez: out (back)

George Hill: out (knee)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Bucks Position Heat Bucks Position Heat Jrue Holiday PG Kyle Lowry Grayson Allen SG Tyler Herro Khris Middleton SF Duncan Robinson Giannis Antetokounmpo PF PJ Tucker Bobby Portis C Dewayne Dedmon

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!