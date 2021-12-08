GameThread: Miami Heat (14-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (16-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm on ESPN.

Caleb Martin was previously listed as questionable but has since moved into the starting lineup to replace Jimmy Butler, who re-injured his tailbone early in the Heat’s last game.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)

Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)

Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

MILWAUKEE:

Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot)

Semi Ojeleye: out (calf)

Brook Lopez: out (back)

George Hill: out (knee)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)