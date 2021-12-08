GameThread: Miami Heat (14-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (16-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm on ESPN.
Caleb Martin was previously listed as questionable but has since moved into the starting lineup to replace Jimmy Butler, who re-injured his tailbone early in the Heat’s last game.
INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
- Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
- Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)
MILWAUKEE:
- Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot)
- Semi Ojeleye: out (calf)
- Brook Lopez: out (back)
- George Hill: out (knee)
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Caleb Martin
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Bobby Portis
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon
