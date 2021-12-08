 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (14-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (16-9)

The Heat will be severely shorthanded tonight against the Bucks on ESPN.

By Surya Fernandez
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm on ESPN.

Caleb Martin was previously listed as questionable but has since moved into the starting lineup to replace Jimmy Butler, who re-injured his tailbone early in the Heat’s last game.

INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (whiplash)
  • Bam Adebayo: out (thumb)
  • Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone)

MILWAUKEE:

  • Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot)
  • Semi Ojeleye: out (calf)
  • Brook Lopez: out (back)
  • George Hill: out (knee)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Bucks Position Heat
Jrue Holiday PG Kyle Lowry
Grayson Allen SG Caleb Martin
Khris Middleton SF Duncan Robinson
Giannis Antetokounmpo PF PJ Tucker
Bobby Portis C Dewayne Dedmon

