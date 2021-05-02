GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on conference rival Hornets on the road

GAME STORY

With another victory under their belt after a sizzling second half performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, the Miami Heat (34-30) face division, conference, and playoff-positioning rival Charlotte Hornets tonight at 8:00pm to wrap up their weekend road trip.

There are precious few games left in the regular season, so this would have been an important game regardless for Miami to grab another victory but it becomes even more crucial given that the Hornets are the next team right below them in the Eastern Conference standings at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively. Already at 2.5 games behind, another win against the Hornets put them firmly in the rear view mirror with sights ahead to overtake the Boston Celtics, who have the same 34-30 record as the Heat, and the Atlanta Hawks who have one extra game in the win column.

Miami has lost both games so far this season against Charlotte: 129-121 in OT on February 1 thanks to a career-high 36 points from Malik Monk and 110-105 on March 26 with Monk again leading his team with 32 points.

Charlotte is without former All-Star forward Gordon Hayward (foot) as well as Devonte’ Graham (knee). Miami lists the same players out as last night.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a slim 52% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS HORNETS: SUNDAY, MAY 2 AT 8:00 PM

INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee)

Tyler Herro: out (foot)

Nemanja Bjelica: out (illness)

Udonis Haslem: out (illness)

CHARLOTTE:

Gordon Hayward: out (foot)

Devonte’ Graham: out (knee)

LINEUPS

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Mike Inglis, Ron Rothstein, Jonathan Zaslow, Tommy Tighe)

SPANISH RADIO: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala). HEAT Spanish Radio Network includes: WEFL ESPN Deportes 760 AM

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!