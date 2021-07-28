Miami Heat 2021 NBA Summer League schedule released

The Miami Heat are about the play basketball again!

Well, Summer League basketball. But it is back and we’ve got some of the details for you here.

The Heat will play in two different Summer League opportunities, one in Sacramento and the other in Las Vegas. Here is the schedule:

Sacramento:

Aug 3rd: 8PM vs LAL

Aug 4th: 8PM vs GSW

Vegas:

Aug 8th: 10PM vs DEN (NBATV)

Aug 11th: 5PM vs MEM (NBATV)

Aug 13th: 5PM vs UTA (ESPNU)

Aug 14th: 4PM vs ATL (ESPN2)

Here is a link to the entire Las Vegas schedule.

Who’s going to be playing for the Heat? That’s unclear. We should expect to see Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala in Vegas, but probably not in Sacramento due to the Olympics schedule. Gabe Vincent is an impending free agent, so he likely won’t be playing either.

The Heat will gather some undrafted prospects and put together a roster with some players they may invite to training camp.

It’s important to note that the Summer League has actually been a thing for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn, although signed before the SL really showcased himself at the SL. Duncan Robinson has played, Chris Silva, Okaro White. Not to mention the Heat’s actual draft picks.

With the Heat having plenty of roster flexibility, this could be an important time.

Stay tuned for the roster later this weekend.